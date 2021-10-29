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SONG [metal] "BIG PHARMA"
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44 views • October 29, 2021
SONG [metal] "BIG PHARMA"
Big Pharma - Conspiracy Music Guru
https://youtu.be/VbTx1_b6pVQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZttUAoodYhG2/
If big pharma made a song, I think it would sound something like this!
This video can not be monetized so please share far and wide, download it, upload it to social media, please do what you can to help spread the message and support. Thank you 🙏
Big Pharma - Conspiracy Music Guru
https://youtu.be/VbTx1_b6pVQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZttUAoodYhG2/
If big pharma made a song, I think it would sound something like this!
This video can not be monetized so please share far and wide, download it, upload it to social media, please do what you can to help spread the message and support. Thank you 🙏
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