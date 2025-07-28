How AI is Trained, Developed and Used and Its War Against Humanity - Joe Allen





Transhumanism is the great merger of the human mind with machines, and this once fantastical idea is rapidly becoming a looming possibility as technology continues to evolve. This is a reality that Joe Allen is all too familiar with. He is the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s War Room, and he is also the author of Dark Aeon - Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity. He talks about how quickly AI has inserted itself into our everyday lives, as well as the five grades of AI initiation in our society: AI as a tool, teacher, companion, creature, and god. “For most people, the first three stages are already a tangible reality,” he says. Joe discusses the backstory of AI, its ultimate goal, and how these superintelligence systems are trained, developed, and used.









TAKEAWAYS





There is a notion being pushed by many that AI will be a great supplement to human teachers





AI is being used right now as a form of friend, companion, and even lover for many users





AI will likely become a necessary component of society that will force people to use it





AI systems often “hallucinate,” which means they simply make things up and usually the content is not based on scripture or truth









