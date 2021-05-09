© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuri Bezmenov: From Open Society To Close Society [09.05.2021]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • May 09, 2021
Pinned by Yuri Bezmenov - 2 hours ago: Covid is Catalyst:
- Open Society
- Egalitarianism
- Expectations Up
- Aspirations vs. Reality
- Discontent
- Productivity Down
- Inflation and Unemployment = Recession
- Social unrest
- Instability
- Radicalism
- Power Struggle
- Replacement
- Civil War, Revolution, Invasion
- Closed society
Credit : VincentVeryVile - 41 subscribers
Link : https://youtu.be/GawuU0ASj2s
"So It's actually REALLY HARD to make a full video for my Rewind of 2020, especially with the HORRIFIC Events that happened last year. I've been working on this for a few months and unfortunately, it's the much shorter version because my full version was 15 minutes long and I can't upload something that long. This is my third attempt to get this up because it got corrupted while editing, then I had to make a new version and such. The new version had no problems, but YouTube had a problem with it and made it impossible to get my video up. Telling me to verify my Google account. Like, no. Not until I get my channel subscriber count to 50 or more.
There were lots of crazy things happening in 2020. I just covered half of it here in this 3-minute video. If you enjoyed this Calamity of a Video, Like, Comment, and Subscribe. "
imran khan pmo bikharistan 2 hours ago
Bro you are working really great but sad reality
People are pretended to be in sleep
Yuri Bezmenov - 2 hours ago
Let's See.
Yuri Bezmenov warned America (and the World) in 1984, that Marxism and Leninism was becoming its greatest threat and needs to be addressed immediately. Sadly his voice was either suppressed or not heard and today the radical left are in control, and out of control. PLEASE WATCH!!!
Yuri Bezmenov had told us years ago what is manifesting itself in 2021. The Woke ideology seen on the left, being forced onto society, has infected our most important institutions, leaving us confused as to what happened and why. In the first installment of The Communist Tactics Of Ideological Subversion, Yuri Bezmenov, ex-KBG agent turned western journalist, outlines the first step in the process to subvert a society - Demoralization.
Bezmenov/Schuman is best remembered for his Pro-American Anti-communist lectures and books from the 1980s. n 1984, he gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin. Bezmenov explained in this interview the methods used by the Soviet KGB to secretly subvert the democratic system of the United States.
Tomas D. Schuman authored the book Love Letter to America, W.I.N., Almanac Panorama, Los Angeles 1984, ISBN 0-935090-13-4. In Love Letter to America he writes, "Like a true-life Winston Smith, from the George Orwell book 1984, Tomas Schuman worked for the communist equivalent of Orwell's Ministry of Truth - The Novosti Press Agency (RIA Novosti). Novosti, which means "News" in Russian, exists to produce slanted and false stories to plant in the foreign media. The term for this KGB effort is "disinformation".
Tomas D. Schuman was associated with World Information Network (WIN) located at 31220 La Baya Dr. 110, Westlake, CA 91362. WIN published WIN PANORAMA books and cassettes along with the WIN Panorama Report newsletter. WIN also published under the name WIN Almanac Panorama, or ALmanac. In 1985, Tomas D. Schuman wrote No Novosti is Good News, Almanac, ISBN 0935090177 and in 1986 he wrote World Thought Police, Almanac, ASIN B0007246RO. An order form at the rear of Love Letter To America offers a book called KAL 007 and a cassette called "Radio Moscow" by Schuman.
Referring to such people, Bezmenov said:
"They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern [alluding to Pavlov]. You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior."
Demoralization is a process that is "irreversible". Bezmenov actually thought (back in 1984) that the process of demoralizing America was already completed. It would take another generation and another couple of decades to get the people to think differently and return to their patriotic American values, claimed the agent.
28 views • May 9, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
876 subscribers
https://youtu.be/dP6cZKnregA
- Open Society
- Egalitarianism
- Expectations Up
- Aspirations vs. Reality
- Discontent
- Productivity Down
- Inflation and Unemployment = Recession
- Social unrest
- Instability
- Radicalism
- Power Struggle
- Replacement
- Civil War, Revolution, Invasion
- Closed society
Credit : VincentVeryVile - 41 subscribers
Link : https://youtu.be/GawuU0ASj2s
"So It's actually REALLY HARD to make a full video for my Rewind of 2020, especially with the HORRIFIC Events that happened last year. I've been working on this for a few months and unfortunately, it's the much shorter version because my full version was 15 minutes long and I can't upload something that long. This is my third attempt to get this up because it got corrupted while editing, then I had to make a new version and such. The new version had no problems, but YouTube had a problem with it and made it impossible to get my video up. Telling me to verify my Google account. Like, no. Not until I get my channel subscriber count to 50 or more.
There were lots of crazy things happening in 2020. I just covered half of it here in this 3-minute video. If you enjoyed this Calamity of a Video, Like, Comment, and Subscribe. "
imran khan pmo bikharistan 2 hours ago
Bro you are working really great but sad reality
People are pretended to be in sleep
Yuri Bezmenov - 2 hours ago
Let's See.
Yuri Bezmenov warned America (and the World) in 1984, that Marxism and Leninism was becoming its greatest threat and needs to be addressed immediately. Sadly his voice was either suppressed or not heard and today the radical left are in control, and out of control. PLEASE WATCH!!!
Yuri Bezmenov had told us years ago what is manifesting itself in 2021. The Woke ideology seen on the left, being forced onto society, has infected our most important institutions, leaving us confused as to what happened and why. In the first installment of The Communist Tactics Of Ideological Subversion, Yuri Bezmenov, ex-KBG agent turned western journalist, outlines the first step in the process to subvert a society - Demoralization.
Bezmenov/Schuman is best remembered for his Pro-American Anti-communist lectures and books from the 1980s. n 1984, he gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin. Bezmenov explained in this interview the methods used by the Soviet KGB to secretly subvert the democratic system of the United States.
Tomas D. Schuman authored the book Love Letter to America, W.I.N., Almanac Panorama, Los Angeles 1984, ISBN 0-935090-13-4. In Love Letter to America he writes, "Like a true-life Winston Smith, from the George Orwell book 1984, Tomas Schuman worked for the communist equivalent of Orwell's Ministry of Truth - The Novosti Press Agency (RIA Novosti). Novosti, which means "News" in Russian, exists to produce slanted and false stories to plant in the foreign media. The term for this KGB effort is "disinformation".
Tomas D. Schuman was associated with World Information Network (WIN) located at 31220 La Baya Dr. 110, Westlake, CA 91362. WIN published WIN PANORAMA books and cassettes along with the WIN Panorama Report newsletter. WIN also published under the name WIN Almanac Panorama, or ALmanac. In 1985, Tomas D. Schuman wrote No Novosti is Good News, Almanac, ISBN 0935090177 and in 1986 he wrote World Thought Police, Almanac, ASIN B0007246RO. An order form at the rear of Love Letter To America offers a book called KAL 007 and a cassette called "Radio Moscow" by Schuman.
Referring to such people, Bezmenov said:
"They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern [alluding to Pavlov]. You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior."
Demoralization is a process that is "irreversible". Bezmenov actually thought (back in 1984) that the process of demoralizing America was already completed. It would take another generation and another couple of decades to get the people to think differently and return to their patriotic American values, claimed the agent.
28 views • May 9, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
876 subscribers
https://youtu.be/dP6cZKnregA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.