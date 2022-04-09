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RETURN Of Mandates WORLDWIDE! - VAX DEATHS SKYROCKET! - NEW Lockdowns! - NYC Mayor CONFRONTED
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2811 views • April 09, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the return of mandates worldwide as new lockdowns take effect in China and mask mandates return to many places worldwide, blamed on rising cases and deaths which are actually the result of the vaccine rollout.
With shocking numbers of deaths mounting and fear driven propaganda pumped out by the pharma funded media, the war on humanity is coming to a crossroads.
As people felt the lifting of stress with the lifting of mandates, they sat on their hands for a while. No one was punished. People actually believed it was all over. Now as new restrictions come in the dark reality becomes more and more clear. The Great Reset is coming and the depopulation event has just begun.
Meanwhile, in this video we also talk about the recent confrontation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams outside a fancy restaurant as he continues mask mandates for toddlers.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the return of mandates worldwide as new lockdowns take effect in China and mask mandates return to many places worldwide, blamed on rising cases and deaths which are actually the result of the vaccine rollout.
With shocking numbers of deaths mounting and fear driven propaganda pumped out by the pharma funded media, the war on humanity is coming to a crossroads.
As people felt the lifting of stress with the lifting of mandates, they sat on their hands for a while. No one was punished. People actually believed it was all over. Now as new restrictions come in the dark reality becomes more and more clear. The Great Reset is coming and the depopulation event has just begun.
Meanwhile, in this video we also talk about the recent confrontation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams outside a fancy restaurant as he continues mask mandates for toddlers.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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