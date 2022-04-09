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RETURN Of Mandates WORLDWIDE! - VAX DEATHS SKYROCKET! - NEW Lockdowns! - NYC Mayor CONFRONTED
World Alternative Media
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2811 views • April 09, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the return of mandates worldwide as new lockdowns take effect in China and mask mandates return to many places worldwide, blamed on rising cases and deaths which are actually the result of the vaccine rollout.
With shocking numbers of deaths mounting and fear driven propaganda pumped out by the pharma funded media, the war on humanity is coming to a crossroads.
As people felt the lifting of stress with the lifting of mandates, they sat on their hands for a while. No one was punished. People actually believed it was all over. Now as new restrictions come in the dark reality becomes more and more clear. The Great Reset is coming and the depopulation event has just begun.
Meanwhile, in this video we also talk about the recent confrontation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams outside a fancy restaurant as he continues mask mandates for toddlers.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinechinanwoconspiracysocial creditmandatevoluntaryismjablockdownjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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