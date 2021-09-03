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VACCINE CAUSING CANCER? DR. JUDY MIKOVITS ON INFO WARS
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224 views • September 03, 2021
This jab is even more sinister than what we may have first thought . . . latest news on consequences of taking the kill shot . . . now it causes cancer!!! Take note peoples, do your research . . . please stop blindly going along with the status quo . . they do not have your best interests at heart!!
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