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W.H.O. DIRECTOR-GENERAL 'PREDICTED' A GLOBAL FLU PANDEMIC IN SEPTEMBER 2019
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30 views • November 13, 2021
Red Ice TV




Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus remarkably 'predicts' in September 2019 that a global flu pandemic is just a matter of time. This speech was at the launch of the report entitled 'A World At Risk' developed by the newly launched 'Global Preparedness Monitoring Board' (GPMB), a joint venture by the World Health Organization and the World Bank. There are some telling reports that was released that same month under the banner of GPMB by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (It was Johns Hopkins University that ran Event 201 less than a month after Tedros speech), the Wellcome Trust and the World Bank Group.

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