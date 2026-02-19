...a mediocre habit - "Died Around Here (Resurrection)" - [Acid Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychedelic acid rock song from ...a mediocre habit
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/died-around-here-resurrection
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0J0shFBAmESSPUcSihjIMQ?si=9Nbxkh51Qzev9ITKTqBnGA
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/died-around-here-resurrection-single/1815244132
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar/synths
Troy Reif - lead guitar/synths
Ed Toal - bass