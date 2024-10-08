Austria is facing a CONSERVATIVE WAVE in the next elections and THEY RE TERRIFIED | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Once again the media is worried about a "far-right" win in Austria. The Freedom party had record turnout but they are not being allowed to form a government because its rivals have refused to enter a coalition with it. Joining us from Austria is political analyst Ralph Schoelhammer, host of Hammer Time on YouTube.