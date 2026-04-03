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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Friday 4/3/26 • JAMES FISHBACK RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA • Infowars
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TRUMP WARNS IRAN: “MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE” AS US INTELLIGENCE SAYS IRAN DOES NOT WANT TO NEGOTIATE! HEGSETH FIRES TWO MORE ARMY GENERALS, TRUMP DEFENSE LAWYER BLANCHE TAKES OVER DOJ! PLUS, WHITE HOUSE DEBUNKS REPORTS OF GABBARD’S FIRING!

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