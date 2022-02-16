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Pfizer and FDA COVID Vaccine Fraud, Global Currency And Financial Collapse Imminent
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525 views • February 16, 2022
Former Blackrock Executive Edward Dowd exposes the clear Pfizer and FDA fraud that is taking place. Edward discusses how COVID-19 and the Vaccines were used to cover up global debt and he predicts a currency and financial collapse is coming SOON that will force Humanity into the Globalist's Great Reset.
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