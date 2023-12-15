WARNING TO AMERICA - LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND



THIS IS NOT A DRILL



This explains exactly how they are going to overthrow America



You think this is a Movie



This was backed by Obama and he Hates America



Take Heed of this brief description of how they are going to overthrow America

- see what is happening now

- Prepare yourself and your family

- do not let the Deep State Win.

We are America and are not gone yet.





