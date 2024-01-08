Create New Account
Glenn Beck | THIS government SCAM would be the 'DESTRUCTION of rural America'
Glenn Beck: THIS government SCAM would be the 'DESTRUCTION of rural America'


There is a new government proposal that Glenn believes is "horrifying." The SEC proposal would allow for the creation of a new type of company called a "natural asset company," which could buy up land to use natural processes — like the generation of fresh air — to write off carbon emissions.


Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks joins to explain what he believes this would mean: "It will permanently stop economically essential activities like grazing, mineral extraction, modern agriculture ... we're basically talking about the destruction of rural America."


glenn beckclimate hoaxclimate change scamblaze tvnet zeroblaze media

