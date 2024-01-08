Glenn Beck: THIS government SCAM would be the 'DESTRUCTION of rural America'





There is a new government proposal that Glenn believes is "horrifying." The SEC proposal would allow for the creation of a new type of company called a "natural asset company," which could buy up land to use natural processes — like the generation of fresh air — to write off carbon emissions.





Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks joins to explain what he believes this would mean: "It will permanently stop economically essential activities like grazing, mineral extraction, modern agriculture ... we're basically talking about the destruction of rural America."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...