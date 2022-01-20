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Pope and CEO of Pfizer Met Twice Last Year but Why? Did the CEO say twice vax give limited immunity?
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95 views • January 20, 2022
Pope Francis secretly met with abortion-pushing Pfizer CEO twice last year but the full details of the meetings between the two prominent COVID jab promoters remain shrouded in mystery. We know this Beast Tech System is the agenda and show some interesting new videos of graphene being pulled from humans. Pope Francis has been one of the foremost promoters of COVID shots and One World Government. We review the Popes anti Christ statements. The Pfizer CEO did also say 2 vaccines have very limited impact or protection but we know athletes are dropping like flies and immune systems are shot. What is up with the CEOs frog neck? Could be he is demon possessed. Has a seal been broken and what seals come next. Last, we prime the pump for the last great deception, the alien agenda. Big one. Please join and support the ministry. https://sjwellfire.com/support/
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Pope and CEO of Pfizer Met Twice Last Year but Why? Did the CEO say twice vax give limited immunity?
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Pope and CEO of Pfizer Met Twice Last Year but Why? Did the CEO say twice vax give limited immunity?
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