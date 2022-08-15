Faith & Liberty #41 - Mad World - w/ Maxime Bernier

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Faith & Liberty #41 - Streamed live on June 9th, 2022.
We find it kinda funny, kinda sad, that the world in which we live is clearly gone mad. Seems like an appropriate time to check in with Mad Max. Tonight we welcomed back Maxime Bernier, Leader of the People's Party of Canada.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/