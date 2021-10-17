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HOW THEY CAN COORDINATE A GLOBAL SCHEME
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10 views • October 17, 2021
HOW CAN THE GLOBAL MEDIA COORDINATE ONE SCRIPT?
HOW CAN A SCRIPT BE COORDINATED ON A GLOBAL LEVEL BETWEEN GOVERNMENTS, MEDIA, MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS AND CORPORATIONS? ONE COMPANY PRETTY MUCH OWNS EVERYTHING. VANGUARD
WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/D2t4u_tEefM
HOW CAN A SCRIPT BE COORDINATED ON A GLOBAL LEVEL BETWEEN GOVERNMENTS, MEDIA, MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS AND CORPORATIONS? ONE COMPANY PRETTY MUCH OWNS EVERYTHING. VANGUARD
WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/D2t4u_tEefM
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