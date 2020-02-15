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Age of Deception, The Fourth Reich, Global Citizens
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Fair Warning
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144 views • February 15, 2020
This was the promo video for Empire Beneath the Ice, the documentary, 7 part series.

YouTube had a problem with this video, banning it 15 times uploading on two different accounts.

The video was made from, left over or created video stills from the documentary.

Email from YouTube:

Hi American Patriot,

Your video Age of Deception, The Nazi 4th Reich was flagged to us by the YouTube community. Upon review, we have placed restrictions on how the video will be shown. Please note that your video will continue to be available on YouTube.


Another email from YouTube:

Hi American Patriot,

As you may know, our Community Guidelines describe which content we allow – and don’t allow – on YouTube. Your video Age of Deception, The Fourth Reich was flagged to us for review. Upon review, we’ve determined that it violates our guidelines and we’ve removed it from YouTube.

We know that this might be disappointing, but it's important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it. If you think we've made a mistake, you can appeal and we'll take another look. Keep reading for more details.

Impact on your account
Please note that this removal has not resulted in a Community Guidelines strike or penalty on your account.
We encourage you to review all videos in your account to make sure they are in line with our community guidelines as additional violations could result in strikes on your account, or even lead to account termination.

Sincerely,
- The YouTube Team
Keywords
occulthitlernaziend timespredictionantarcticagermanycloningsecret societiessteve quaylethird reichjosef mengeleworld war iihistorianspace programrobert byrdheinrich himmleradvanced technologyflying machineswernher von braunnationalist socialistnew swabianew schwabenlandevil empireempire beneath the ice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy