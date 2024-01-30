"THE COMING JUDGEMENT OF SLAVERY TO THE UNITED STATES" - (VIDEO #1 COVERING JUNE 2019 - JUNE 2021)

PLEASE READ THE TITLE CAREFULLY, THESE ARE OLD VIDEOS FROM 4- 5 YRS AGO. #RUSSIA #CHINA #USA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Today's word: The ancient evil of slavery will be seen again in modern times. The Unites States of America will be invaded simultaneously by Russia and China in a "lightning war" and everything she owns will be taken captive including the people. This will be open slavery that other nations witness exactly as Israel was taken into captivity in the Bible - this is the righteous judgement of the Lord to this nation: As you have done to others, it will be done to you.





PART ONE: Slavery will be seen again in the modern world. America has been judged grossly unfaithful by the Lord Yah, and for her unfaithfulness I have proclaimed almost 500 messages of final punishments that will come against her since 2019 to 2024. Economic disaster, civil war, poverty, plagues, natural disasters, invasion and defeat by Russia, China and a coalition of nations, scattering of Americans to the four corners of the world, & slavery. All prophecies can be read (with prayer) at: www.the-masters-voice.com.





PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO ARE FROM 2019-2021:





AMERICA IN CHAINS- THE SLAVERY CHRONICLES: JUNE 7, 2019

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/

SEND FOR THEIR FLESH: JUNE 27, 2019

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/

AMERICA IS BROKE: OCTOBER 20, 2019

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/

THE CENTER WILL NOT HOLD: JAN 20, 2021

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/

THE RUSSIANS WILL TAKE AMERICA: JUNE 27, 2021

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/



