Jew's Home: Doug Emhoff, Kamala's husband, suggests hanging a Jewish 'mezuzah' above the White House front door if Harris wins the election

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, suggests hanging a mezuzah* above the White House front door if Harris wins the election: "When Kamala walks through that door at the end of the day, there will be a mezuzah on it."

* a parchment scroll containing part of the text of the Jewish prayer "Shema." It is kept in a special case above the door frame of the house.

Yes, both are worse.