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Covid Criminals will be Prosecuted for Crimes against Humanity
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152 views • October 06, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko is a board certified family physician with over 20 years experience. His team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in a prehospital setting. In this interview, Dr. Zelenko explains why he believes the people who engineered the bogus Covid pandemic as an excuse to cull the human population by vaccine will eventually be tried by an international tribunal for their crimes against humanity. 2021 Sep 25 - Source: X22 Report - https://rumble.com/vmy4fn-dr.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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