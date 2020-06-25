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GRANDE RESET Econômico Global - A jogada final da Nova Ordem Mundial
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40 views • June 25, 2020
O Grande Reset Económico Global ......... a ultima jogada para a implantação da Nova Ordem Mundial. Vejam este excelente vídeo, sobre como esta pandemia foi planeada, e implementada, para escravizar a todos com uma moeda digital, com a qual dominarão individualmente cada cidadão do mundo, retirando seus bens económicos, e dobrando a vontade de todos !!!!!!!!!
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