Hamas Invades Israel in a Surprise Attack,, Netanyahu Vows Revenge [Vantage with Palki Sharma]

Palestinian terror outfit Hamas invaded Israel on Saturday morning.
Several people have been reported as dead in Tel Aviv, and many have been reported as injured.
Reports say that Hamas launched atleast 5000 rockets on different parts of Israel, causing serious damage.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against the terror outfit, promising retaliation.
Palki Sharma brings you the complete report on Vantage.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.