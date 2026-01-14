BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vagus Nerve Stimulation – Methods & Benefits with Dr. Donald Ellsworth
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
114 followers
113 views • 1 day ago

Could stimulating your vagus nerve improve sleep, stress, digestion, and heart health? The vagus nerve plays a critical role in regulating the body’s stress response, digestion, heart rhythm, immune function, and overall sense of calm. Dr. Donald Ellsworth is joined by James Bittick, Director of Physicians Preference Vitamins, to explain why vagus nerve stimulation is becoming an important tool in natural health and wellness.

They discuss how the vagus nerve helps balance the sympathetic “fight or flight” system with the parasympathetic “rest and digest” system, and how poor vagal tone can contribute to anxiety, sleep disturbances, digestive issues, cardiovascular stress, headaches, and difficulty focusing. Dr. Ellsworth explains how improving vagal nerve output may support mood, energy levels, immune health, blood pressure regulation, and even cognitive function.

The conversation also introduces the Truvaga™ Plus, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device designed to gently activate the vagus nerve through the neck. James shares real-world examples of how individuals have used vagal stimulation to reduce migraines, improve sleep quality, calm panic symptoms, and support relaxation. They also highlight natural, no-cost ways to stimulate the vagus nerve, including breathing techniques, humming, singing, and other relaxation practices.

This episode offers practical insight into how supporting the vagus nerve can improve resilience, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall well-being using both technology and simple lifestyle strategies.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, Hormones, Health, and Happiness, call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutionvagus nervemood support
