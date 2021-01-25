Star Trek New Voyages, Vignette 5, Timeline Restored

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JJ's Star Trek caused the Star Trek timeline to be disrupted. Luckily, Star Trek New Voyages is on its way to the rescue!
A short satirical film originally made for the German FedCon XX convention (Europe's largest) in 2011.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.