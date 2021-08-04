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Remembering The Paradise CA. Plasma Fire TRUTH. "It's Happening Again!"
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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513 views • August 04, 2021
Daniel's Other Platforms:
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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOL...

9 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
2. CashApp Link: http://www.cash.app/LogicBeforeAuthority
3. Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Daniel-Cannon-26
4. Google Pay ID: r16wh9w
5 Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
6 LogicBeforeAuthority Teespring Store: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-...
AND #OperationRadiation Teespring Store: https://operationradiation.creator-sp...
( I am adding more designs )
7. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and you pay nothing extra yet I get a very small commission. PLUS: I continue to add great ideas for prepping and preparing for the days ahead.
My Amazon Store Link: www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
8. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
9. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569

Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon

EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Text Me: (Texts ONLY) 843-284-3343

GET SOCIAL WITH ME:
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Daniel's Website:
https://www.logicbeforeauthority.org
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Song: 05 - Sunder - Beat-15297
Artist: Really Slow Motion
Album: Battle Angel

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Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetbiblical prophesyc-ovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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