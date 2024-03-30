2024-3-29 the spirits are primed for destruction





~If you want to read about..the water of separation...then read numbers 19 and 31.

If you don't have a red hiefer, then substitute with a clean fowl. Follow the directions, and when your done, save the ashes. Use the ashes in some purified water to sprinkle over you on the third and 7th day when you are defiled by the dead, or a grave, or a bone, for whatever reason it may be. It is a perpetual statute! That means forever...that means...not old!

Stop calling God and His people satan, and justifying your own spirit which is as satan rebelling and warring against God....lawless and carnal and blind. Yahuah does have a chosen and peculiar people! and HE calls us Yisrael! and "what is the chaff to the wheat?", thus sayeth the Lord!





You had better choose a side...

God is watching!