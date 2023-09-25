Create New Account
Canadians Respond To Trudeau And Zelensky Saluting A Nazi SS Fighter At Parlimentary Congregation
Ezra Levant of https://rebelnews.com/ joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to respond to Canadian speaker of the House of Commons asking the entire Parliament to give a standing ovation last week to a 98 year old Nazi Waffen-SS soldier in the presence of the visiting Ukrainian President Zelensky.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadas-speaker-of-the-house-apologises-for-honoring-an-actual-nazi/

Trudeau Faces Hard Pushback After Honoring SS Fighter on Parliament – Mistake by Globalist Poster Boy Exposes Ukrainian Nazism to the World – PM Deflects the Blame, Points to Speaker of the House

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/trudeau-faces-hard-pushback-after-honoring-ss-fighter/

WATCH: Parliament gives standing ovation to Ukrainian Nazi

As  many as 2,000 Waffen SS soldiers of Ukrainian heritage, including Yaroslav Hunka, changed their identities and masqueraded as 'refugees' before capture to seek refuge in Canada in the 1950s

https://www.rebelnews.com/watch_parliament_gives_standing_ovation_to_ukrainian_nazi








