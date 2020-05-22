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Any Surface or Tin into a Watercolor Mixing Surface, DIY, Easy
DMLA
DMLA
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6 views • May 22, 2020
Here is the royalty free photo I used as a reference photo from Unsplash website. The photographer is Filipp Nekhaev
https://unsplash.com/photos/Ycnt8BKlMtY

A reference photo helps you paint so much better, giving you so much detail to add to your painting. Here you will practice more sky, sand, water, skin, shading, shadows, highlights, etc...this is an enjoyable way to practice with watercolor, with a purpose.

Sometimes we see cool containers, candy tins, a small metal tin, cigar box, etc., laying around, someone was going to throw it away, or at a thrift shop that would be a very cool paint container or paint palette, tiny, big, or much smaller. They do not always have the white surface to mix paint on. This will easily solve that problem and make it a white smooth mixing surface. If your surface is transparent, just spray the underside or slip a white piece of paper under it.

A veces vemos contenedores geniales, latas de dulces, una lata de metal pequeña, una caja de cigarros, etc., por ahí, alguien la tiraría a la basura, o en una tienda de segunda mano que sería un contenedor de pintura muy fresco o una paleta de pintura, pequeña, grande o más pequeño. No siempre tienen la superficie blanca para mezclar la pintura. Esto resolverá fácilmente ese problema y lo convertirá en una superficie de mezcla suave y blanca. Si su superficie es transparente, simplemente rocíe la parte inferior o deslice un trozo de papel blanco debajo de ella.
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