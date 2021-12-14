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mRNA Tech Inventor: The Future of Global Totalitarianism is Here
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10 views • December 14, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone discusses how we are already under global totalitarian rule. He explains how we got here and what is being done to break free and get back to ethics. Part 3 of extended interview with Dr. Robert Malone.
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Kristi Leigh TV
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Kristi Leigh TV
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