SPECIAL SOLARI REPORT: RESET IN UKRAINE WITH KAREL VAN WOLFEREN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Solari Report
SolariReport
“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Karel van Wolfren is an author, journalist, professor, publisher and one of the most respected voices in the Netherlands on geopolitics. Last week I visited Karel for a wide ranging discussion on his views about events in the Ukraine and how they relate to the push for central control globally.
Join & share https://t.me/solarireport twitter: @solari_the GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com