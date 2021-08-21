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Graphene nanosheets found in rainwater
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5250 views • August 21, 2021
Rumble — More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/rainwater.html
A doctor from the Canary Islands sent optical microscopy photographs of rainwater samples after a chemtrail spray to La Quinta Columna.
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A doctor from the Canary Islands sent optical microscopy photographs of rainwater samples after a chemtrail spray to La Quinta Columna.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/graphene-nanosheets-found-in-rainwater
Shared from and subscribe to:
ORWELLITO
https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
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