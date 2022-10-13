Rick Wiles Issues a Statement Directly to Alex Jones, Prays for His Salvation.

On yesterday's TruNews, host Rick Wiles issued a statement directly to InfoWars' host Alex Jones after a jury ruled that Jones owed $1 billion in damages to the Sandy Hook victim's families. Wiles shared what he believes is the reason behind the trials Jones is facing and prays that Alex will receive salvation and healing through Jesus Christ.
https://tru.news/3TeGeQn
