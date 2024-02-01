Electronic Warfare & Lazy Christians

September 10th, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches about our desperate need for supernatural protection over our thoughts/minds. It's not just MK Ultra, demonic mind control has been perfected through our technology over the last decades. Be diligent, persevere, be prepared to fight through prayer and study of God's Holy Word.
https://www.deanodle.org/single-post/a-nuclear-attack-obama-a-prophetic-dream
