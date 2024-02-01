Create New Account
Electronic Warfare & Lazy Christians
Fire & Grace Church
September 10th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about our desperate need for supernatural protection over our thoughts/minds. It's not just MK Ultra, demonic mind control has been perfected through our technology over the last decades. Be diligent, persevere, be prepared to fight through prayer and study of God's Holy Word.


https://www.deanodle.org/single-post/a-nuclear-attack-obama-a-prophetic-dream

