Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants; DOJ Targets Americans for Cash
channel image
GalacticStorm
2088 Subscribers
Shop now
22 views
Published 14 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants; DOJ Targets Americans for Cash, Using Forfeitures


Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/NewHomesCR


The Biden administration is asking for funds to build homes for illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes after the administration closed facilities that previously held people that were trying to enter the United States illegally.


Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is ramping up efforts to seize the property of Americans when it’s believed to be linked to crimes. Using this tool, the government has made tens of billions of dollars over the past several years.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationbiden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket