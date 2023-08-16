EPOCH TV | Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants; DOJ Targets Americans for Cash

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants; DOJ Targets Americans for Cash, Using Forfeitures





The Biden administration is asking for funds to build homes for illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes after the administration closed facilities that previously held people that were trying to enter the United States illegally.





Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is ramping up efforts to seize the property of Americans when it’s believed to be linked to crimes. Using this tool, the government has made tens of billions of dollars over the past several years.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.