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BILL DE BLASIO - NOW IT HAS TO BE MANDATORY VACCINES!
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350 views • July 28, 2021
How can they circumvent personal choice, well, "you are selfish" is a personal attack on you. Kids come first, so don't rush to vaccinate!
Hey, any of you watching here, can you help me with advice on how to create a video with clips from others? I have an idea, but I have no experience in making videos! What do you use?
Hey, any of you watching here, can you help me with advice on how to create a video with clips from others? I have an idea, but I have no experience in making videos! What do you use?
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