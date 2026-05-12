Is this why they are desperate for war with Iran? Iran does not have a Rothschild central bank

Based on the book “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson.

"The Rothschilds, together with other major banking families, developed into enemies of mankind who brought about immeasurable suffering, misery and death globally."

"The following documentations are based on Stephen Goodson's publications."

"How did it come about that the Rothschilds, together with high degree Freemasons, were able to gain control over the entire global financial system and therefore over the whole world?"

"The financial empire controlled by the Rothschilds also includes majority shareholdings and control over almost all of the world's central banks."

"Currently there are only 3 countries whose central bank is not controlled by the Rothschilds, and that is North Korea, Cuba, and Iran."

"By the right to create money out of thin air via the Bank of England and lend it at compound interest, the banksters had created a system that was sucking the people of England dry financially."

"The banksters deliberately fueled wars in which they usually even financially supported both opposing sides."

"Since the Rothschilds in particular were not only dominating the financial system, but soon also the arms industry, they profited in three ways."

"They profited from the sale of weapons, from the loans for the purchase of weapons, and from the loans for reconstruction in the aftermath of the wars."

"At the same time doing so, they also seized all the precious resources of the country under attack."

"In the following, you'll find an overview of the wars these banksters are largely responsible for, documented by Stephen Goodson."

"Interestingly enough, all these wars were waged primarily against those countries that opposed the introduction of private central banks and had instead introduced an interest-free state banking system."

"As this regularly led to an economic boom in the respective country, such countries posed the greatest threat to the Rothschilds and their cronies."

"Therefore, they used all their power, destroying the respective rulers and their countries, not shying away from literally setting large parts of the world on fire."

"In the same way, all leading personalities who advocated an interest-free state banking system were assassinated, including the US presidents Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, Warren Harding, and John F. Kennedy."

"Considering the connections just described, it becomes clear that the high degree Masonic financial mafia built their private financial system on huge amounts of blood."

"The Rothschilds, together with other major banking families, developed into enemies of mankind who brought about immeasurable suffering, misery and death globally."

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This video clip is from this 29:50 minute video titled "The Rothschild Conspiracy – Part 1: The Finance Mafia’s War On Humanity", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v79co2a-the-rothschild-conspiracy-part-1-the-finance-mafias-war-on-humanity-kla.tv4.html

The book, “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson, is posted here:

https://archive.org/details/a-history-of-central-banking-and-the-enslavement-of-mankind-pdfdrive ----------------------

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