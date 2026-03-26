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Eat, Breathe, Move, & Sing Your Hydration!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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2 views • 2 days ago

Short video going over other ways to increase your intracellular hydration inspired by the work of Gina Bria's https://HydrationFoundation.org since 100% of us are dehydrated due to:

1. being indoors & not getting sunlight

2. glyphosate that's used as a drying agent

3. not moving as much

4. man-made electromagnetic fields such as 5G, all wireless devices, etc.

5. man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens

6. not earthing as much (or at ALL!)

7. sitting in a car or airplane

8. taking prescription medications


Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList

For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

& enter my affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater

Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System

To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure

To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo

To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits

& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," @

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


To become an Analemma affiliate, fill-out

https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater


Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays


Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies

Keywords
glyphosaterounduphydrationdr gerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr stephanie seneffdr jack krusetoxic legacywater re-structuringplastic-free salt
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