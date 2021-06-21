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The Scary Facts of COVID-19: What the Science Tells Us 🧠
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6 views • June 21, 2021
In this 4 hour lecture, Dr. Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD of https://flemingmethod.com walks us through the science of COVID-19 that you need to know. Science has been thrown to the curb during this entire plandemic by the religious scientism cult brought to you by Big Pharma. Richard brings the science back and he's not pulling any punches. The people who created this mess and killed millions of people will be held responsible. Originally aired on June 5th 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Brought to you by http://thehighwire.com. Original title: Event 2021: What If The People You Trust Are The People Causing The Problem?
https://www.flemingmethod.com/documentation
https://www.flemingmethod.com/documentation
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