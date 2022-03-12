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Thomas Renz on You’re At Choice Point Show “Normal Guy From Ohio” Goes Legal Hero Saying Taking a Stand to NOT Be Governed This Way
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12 views • March 12, 2022
Live from Clay Clark's Phoenix ReAwaken Tour - Thomas Renz and Deborah Pietsch are both exhausted but, the "show must go on"! Thomas has become well known in the Truthers, Patriots and social circles of Justice for his tenacity, intelligence and humble way he is powerfully being a change agent for Justice!
If you're looking for what a role model of a Warrior in the legal world looks like right now, Thomas is one of these people! Thomas says, "We must take a stand to the current way we're being 'governed' and say no more"! We get into some great subjects...
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at: https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
If you're looking for what a role model of a Warrior in the legal world looks like right now, Thomas is one of these people! Thomas says, "We must take a stand to the current way we're being 'governed' and say no more"! We get into some great subjects...
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at: https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
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