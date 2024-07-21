"THE PROBLEM OF CONTINUITY" - [SNIPPET FROM APRIL 11, 2024/ FULL VIDEO LINK IN COMMENTS & BIO]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let the mouth of the Lord declare a thing before it comes, so that, when it happens, men will know the Spirit of God still speaks. The problem with the U.S. elections is one of CONTINUITY. In a live prayer call prophesied on April 11, 2024, Yah revealed that America's difficulty is an incumbent reluctance to let go of the seat of power in a fair fight. The matter is fighting dirty to keep the seat, doing whatever 'needs to be done' to keep all doors open and make an ailing president still look like a viable option.
"It's me. It's me and it will always be me. It's my time turn, and I'm not giving up without a fight." Those are the words of the prophecy. Let men judge righteously and know that Yah is telling America she's in for the dirtiest election period of her life- DO OR DIE, as both teams battle to win but one is willing to go lower than anybody ever expected. Thus days the Lord.
P.S. Kindly do not label me "pro-" this or "supporting" that. I have made it clear I have no dog in any fight unless the dogs are fighting in the Bible. Thank you.
WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://youtube.com/watch?v=z03jPAFjPC8
----------------------------------------------------------------------
PROPHECY FIRST POSTED- "THE REALITIES OF WAR- A GLOBAL WAR IS COMING"
