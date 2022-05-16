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BILL GATES REVEALS THE HIGHWIRE WAS RIGHT
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92 views • May 16, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
Bill Gates’ new book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, hit the shelves this week and statements he’s made on his press tour about the Covid-19 response sound curiously similar to what The Highwire was saying back in early 2020. Take a look!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14my92-bill-gates-reveals-the-highwire-was-right.html
Bill Gates’ new book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, hit the shelves this week and statements he’s made on his press tour about the Covid-19 response sound curiously similar to what The Highwire was saying back in early 2020. Take a look!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14my92-bill-gates-reveals-the-highwire-was-right.html
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