U.S. Treasury Deputy Sec: Shortages and Inflation Will Continue Until EVERYONE is Jabbed!

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(October 14, 2021) ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on the Biden administration’s response to the supply chain crunch and rising prices. He said, “The reality is that the only way we’re going to get to a place where we work through this transition is if everyone in America and everyone around the world gets vaccinated.”
Full segment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsY55bpspDY