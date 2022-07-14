Bank Runs Turn Bloody As Banks Try To Keep Their Money And Pay People To Beat Them When They Came



(Bank Runs PART ONE) Chinas financial system is the largest and also the fakest. Thats right, China is filled with ghost cities, ghost companies, etc... some small banks in China just told clients they can have their money after the ceo of one disappeared over legal problems. Thousands showed up to get their money and the bank had paid extra security to beat the depositors who just wanted their money. this video was too good and too long for one show. this is part one for social media marketing tips and tricks subscribe to

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