Norfolk Southern's Ohio Chemical Spill Looks Like a Manufactured Crisis Spreading Southeastern | Dr. Mark Sherwood

On February 3, 2023 a Norfolk Southern Company train derailed containing several hazardous chemicals. The accident in East Palestine, Ohio prompted a sudden decision to use a control burn to destroy the chemicals and prevent further contamination.

However, the control burn was upon a chemical that is dangerous when released into the atmosphere. Several chemical clouds formed for miles around the burn site. The chemicals also leaked into the water supply.

No mainstream media attention occurred for almost two weeks. Independent journalists and reporters tried to cover the ongoing event that has devastated a community, state, and now threatening others down to Texas and Florida.

Typically in an accident like this the climate change activists and national media would descend upon the accident with great fury. This time it was silent and the cover-up became apparent.

Not until reporters were being arrested and Twitter trended the ongoing problems occurring there did anyone, including Fox News, begin to cover it. The nation largely heard nothing of this.

Residents complained of illnesses and livestock began to die. After a brief evacuation people were told they could return because it was safe. However, the events surrounding it have shown differently.

Then the flashpoint occurred. Other accidents began to occur and people began to notice. Hot off the Chinese Spy Balloon and suspicious aircraft events we see a greater problem occurring.

Is our critical infrastructure under attack? The complications are rising and the future for this

and it will require an immediate response and preparation.

Who will be held to account and is America about to collapse from within?





