Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to unmask the imitators/fallen angels!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
7 Subscribers
37 views
Published Thursday

How to unmask the imitators/fallen angels!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

Since 2012, Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen receives messages on a daily basis through the messenger angels of God, who come in the name of Jesus Christ, Yeshua HaMashiach. But this angel was a chameleon!

This is a revealing gospel message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com 

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there 

Published on Nov 23, 2012 by My Shalom

Keywords
yeshua hamashiachsince 2012prophet benjamin cousijnsen receives messages on a daily basis through the messenger angels of godwho come in the name of jesus christbut this angel was a chameleon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket