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BEWARE: 3 Problems with the New BRICS Currency w/ Clay Clark
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2007 views • August 06, 2023

Sarah Westall


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Clay Clark, the mastermind behind the Reawakening America Tour, rejoins the program to discuss the BRICS currency that is barreling down on the world. He brings up 3 major issues with it's implementation. We also discuss the World Economic Forum and the games they are playing with the people of the world. Learn more about the Reawakening America Tour at https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

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biblemoneycontrolvirussocial credit scoreelon musk666bioweaponbricssarah westallwefnano botscovidclay clarkgraphene oxidehararigold backed currencyvaccine nano technologycentral digital currency
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy