ΒΟΜΒΑ: «Στον Κασιδιάρη πάει όλη η αντισυστημική ψήφος!»

"Η ΑΝΤΙΣΥΣΤΗΜΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ΠΙΑ ΕΧΕΙ ΜΕΤΑΤΟΠΙΣΘΕΙ ΑΚΡΟΔΕΞΙΑ "
Οι δημοσκόποι προειδοποιούν: Βόμβα στα θεμέλια του διεφθαρμένου πολιτικού συστήματος, αποτελεί η στροφή της ελληνικής νεολαίας και των αντισυστημικών ψηφοφόρων προς το Εθνικό Κόμμα ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. Ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης εκφράζει σήμερα την λαϊκή αντίδραση απέναντι στα σκάνδαλα, την κλοπή του δημοσίου πλούτου, την ακρίβεια και την διαφθορά των συστημικών κομμάτων.
