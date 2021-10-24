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THE CROSSOVER HAS BEGUN
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102 views • October 24, 2021
The Crossover is a huge event that brings massive changes to our world: subatomic change, changing the atmospheric gases, triggering a change in life form expression, Earth's orbit, the grid, Earth's vibration, the axis and more. The Crossover starts The Transformation, bringing humanity to a higher level of intellectual capacity and learning ability. This sets the stage for communication with other beings.
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