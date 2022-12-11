QUEER EYE FOR COMIC BOOKS 🏳️‍🌈🦄🍆💩😋👀 LGBTQPEIEIO VOICES ON IP ADAPTATIONS FOR FILM & TV

Hexagod - you aren't gonna unsub, are ya?😉 Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/7tt58Ci.png 🖼️





There's no avoiding this - the bastards have indicated what they want🧒👶👼...and what they will do to get them🙃😷💉🤒💀





Pretending it doesn't exist and pose a danger is precisely why things are the way they are now





Time for TOXIC MASCULINITY as only VfB and frens can gibs it to yas😎





Thanks to Eric D. July for taking on this battle - the man puts out a comic, and all his detractors can say [the ones whom actually perused ISOM] is that 'he didn't follow the standard practices, so you crowing about your success hurt muh feefees'





Here's his vid on G4 and Frosk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taDvYZJ0L3s





Why would you think anyone gibs a bloody damn about what yore weak ass thinks?!?





Go slap yer face mask back on and take a walk, jack 😷 no one wants your ass around





We have been under a multi-pronged attack of utter scumbaggery, and when you see what I post below, you'll see why I no longer felt the need to keep typing about it...it will be abundantly clear:





This panel brings together LGBTQ+ writers and film/TV executives to discuss the process of adapting comic book IP for film and television, with a focus on breathing life into queer characters, either those already queer on the page or reinterpreting legacy characters in a new queer light. Moderated by Eric Anthony Glover (Black Star, Tom Swift), panelists include writers James Tynion IV (Something Is Killing The Children, The Department of Truth), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and Thomas Page McBee (The Umbrella Academy), as well as executives David Sigurani (AfterShock Media) and Kim Roberto (DC). Presented by the Writers Guild of America West's LGBTQ+ Writers Committee. Recorded on September 14, 2022.





https://www.reddit.com/r/kotakuinaction2/comments/zcshzl/queer_eye_for_comic_books_lgbtq_voices_on_ip/





https://www.polygon.com/23355149/best-queer-comics-recommendations





https://temple-news.com/im-tired-of-comic-books-queerbaiting-lgbtq-fans/





https://www.comicsbeat.com/nycc-18-the-entertainment-is-lgbtq-panel-creating-comic-books-in-20-gayteen/





https://queersandcomics.com/about





https://thegeekiary.com/lgbtq-characters-panel-is-long-overdue/84890





https://www.glaad.org/blog/new-york-comic-con-glaads-guide-lgbtq-inclusive-panels-and-screenings





I grabbed comments from the video; no one wants this crap





No one who cares💯





#CANST 🧒👶👼