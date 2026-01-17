Kamala Does Malibu

All those existential crisis speeches weren’t about saving humanity.

It was about making bank until they could own a mansion on the coast.

They profited while the rest of us suffered through their phony apocalyptic rhetoric.

The world didn’t end, but neither did their grift.

It just moved on to something else.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (16 January 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6387846260112