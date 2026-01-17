Kamala Does Malibu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All those existential crisis speeches weren’t about saving humanity.
It was about making bank until they could own a mansion on the coast.
They profited while the rest of us suffered through their phony apocalyptic rhetoric.
The world didn’t end, but neither did their grift.
It just moved on to something else.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (16 January 2026)