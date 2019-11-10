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Who is Einstein really? (Gk subs)Ποιος είναι τελικά ο Αϊνστάιν;
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737 views • November 10, 2019
Chistopher Bjerknes was really enlightening once again
Ο Μπιέρκνες ξανά διαφωτιστικός για τον συμπατριώτη του
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Ο Μπιέρκνες ξανά διαφωτιστικός για τον συμπατριώτη του
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
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